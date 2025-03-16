Wolverine Digest

HOW TO WATCH: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 5 Wisconsin, Big Ten Tournament Championship

The Michigan Wolverines will clash with the Wisconsin Badgers for a shot at the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday.

Chris Breiler

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After limping into the Big Ten Tournament having lost four of their last six, the Michigan Wolverines have put together an impressive showing in tournament play. On Friday, the Wolverines knocked off No. 6 seed Purdue by a score of 86-68. On Saturday, Michigan continued that momentum with an incredible 81-80 win over No. 2 seed Maryland, thanks to a last second coast-to-coast layup by Tre Donaldson.

The win over Maryland propelled the Wolverines into today's Big Ten Tournament championship game, where they'll face No. 5 seed Wisconsin. The Badgers knocked off No. 13 Northwestern on Thursday, No. 4 UCLA on Friday, and No. 1 Michigan State on Saturday to advance to the tournament championship game.

This will be the second meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin this season, with the previous matchup occurring back on December 3rd. In that matchup, the Wolverines came away victorious on the road over the Badgers in a tight contest, winning by a score of 67-64.

Here's how to catch today's Big Ten Tournament championship game:

  • Who: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 5 Wisconsin
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
  • When: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American

Recruiting: 5-star QB includes Michigan football in final 4

Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball