HOW TO WATCH: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 5 Wisconsin, Big Ten Tournament Championship
After limping into the Big Ten Tournament having lost four of their last six, the Michigan Wolverines have put together an impressive showing in tournament play. On Friday, the Wolverines knocked off No. 6 seed Purdue by a score of 86-68. On Saturday, Michigan continued that momentum with an incredible 81-80 win over No. 2 seed Maryland, thanks to a last second coast-to-coast layup by Tre Donaldson.
The win over Maryland propelled the Wolverines into today's Big Ten Tournament championship game, where they'll face No. 5 seed Wisconsin. The Badgers knocked off No. 13 Northwestern on Thursday, No. 4 UCLA on Friday, and No. 1 Michigan State on Saturday to advance to the tournament championship game.
This will be the second meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin this season, with the previous matchup occurring back on December 3rd. In that matchup, the Wolverines came away victorious on the road over the Badgers in a tight contest, winning by a score of 67-64.
Here's how to catch today's Big Ten Tournament championship game:
- Who: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 5 Wisconsin
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
- When: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: CBS
