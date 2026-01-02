How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's showdown vs. No. 24 USC

Michigan is back in action and it's the first game the Wolverines will play in the New Year. It's going to be a big one for the No. 2 Wolverines as USC comes to town. The Trojans are 12-1 and ranked No. 24 in the nation.

USC is averaging nearly 90 points a game, but star Rodney Rice recently sustained an injury that might put him out for the remainder of the season.

Here is how you can watch Michigan, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch Michigan take on USC

Day: Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Network: Peacock

Peacock On the call: John Fanta and Robbie Hummel

John Fanta and Robbie Hummel Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Michigan and USC are the top two scoring teams in the Big Ten, yet the Wolverines are favored by over 20 points in this game. USC lost its second-leading scorer, Rodney Rice, who puts up over 20 PPG. While that's a major loss, it's still hard seeing Michigan winning this game by more than 20 -- yet that's what the Wolverines do.

The Wolverines' offense is extremely hard to stop with their three big men they utilize. But then there is Eliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, and LJ Cason, among others.

That 20 points might be tough to cover, but look for Michigan to continue its winning streak.

Final score: Michigan 94, USC 78

Michigan's matchup with USC reunites the Wolverines with Terrance Williams II, who spent four seasons in Ann Arbor helping Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten title and NCAA Sweet 16 runs in both 2021 and 2022.

Michigan (12-0) remains one of six undefeated teams nationally. U-M joins No. 1 Arizona (13-0), No. 3 Iowa State (13-0), No. 11 Vanderbilt (13-0), No. 13 Nebraska (13-0), and Miami (Ohio; 14-0) on the list.

Michigan is authoring one of the most dominant starts to a season in modern college basketball, with nine wins by 20+ points, including six by 40+, one by 50+, and two victories over Top 25 opponents.

Six of the Wolverines' last eight wins have come by 30 points or more. U-M's 41-point win over McNeese (112-71) gave the Wolverines six victories by 40+ points this season -- the most in Big Ten history.

U-M has six 100-point games in its last seven, averaging 101.1 points per game during that stretch. This season, the Wolverines have surpassed 100 points seven times and rank third nationally at 96.8 points per game.

U-M's 96.8 points are +7.4 better than the next Big Ten team -- USC (89.4).

U-M has 20+ assists in five of the last six games. The Wolverines rank second nationally at 21.6 assists per game, trailing only Texas A&M (22.1).