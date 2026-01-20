How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Michigan comes back to Ann Arbor after leaving the West Coast with two wins. The Wolverines beat both Washington and Oregon by 10 points each, but in neither game did Michigan look like its dominant self. The Wolverines have been prone to slow starts, complacency, and some turnover issues.

Michigan looks to regain its dominance on Tuesday night at home against Indiana. The Hoosiers are 12-6 (3-4) and have dropped their last three games in a row. Indiana is led by Lamar Wilkerson, who averages 19.6 PPG, which is the sixth-highest in the Big Ten.

Here's how you can watch the game, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Tuesday, Jan. 20 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Network: Peacock

Peacock On the call: John Fanta and Robbie Hummel

John Fanta and Robbie Hummel Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Once again, Michigan enters the game as a major favorite. The Wolverines are favored by over 15 points in this game, and in the last two losses by Indiana, the Hoosiers lost bt 21 and 15, respectively, against Michigan State and Iowa.

Michigan does have a chance to regain form in this one, but the Wolverines need more out of their star, Yaxel Lendeborg. Since Big Ten play began, Lendeborg has been quiet. Averaging 14 points this season, Lendeborg has been passive on the offensive end of the court. In Las Vegas, he flashed the No. 1 portal play that Michigan was getting.

Playing in Crisler, I fully expect Michigan to win this game, but until we see an emergence from Lendeborg, I'm not sure the Wolverines' offense will hum along like it once did.

Final score: Michigan 84, Indiana 71

Indiana arrives in Ann Arbor having lost its last three games. After opening the season 7-0, the Hoosiers have gone 5-6 over their last 11 contests.

Indiana is led by Darian DeVries, who was named the program's 31st head coach following the retirement of Mike Woodson. DeVries arrived in Bloomington after a one-year stint at West Virginia (2024-25) and six seasons at Drake (2018-24), compiling a 150-55 record and posting six consecutive 20-win seasons.

Indiana's offense relies heavily on the three-point shot, with 50 percent of its field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. Lamar Wilkerson (19.6 ppg) has knocked down 62 threes, while Tucker DeVries (14.2 ppg) has added 48. Together, they account for 57 percent of Indiana's 520 three-point attempts.

In last season's lone meeting, and Dusty May's return to Bloomington, Danny Wolf posted 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Vladislav Goldin added 18 points and eight boards as Michigan held off Indiana, 70-67.

Michigan is authoring one of the most dominant seasons in program history, highlighted by 13 wins by 10+ points, 10 by 20+, eight by 30+, six by 40+ and one by 50+, along with three victories over nationally ranked opponents.

Michigan improved to 4-0 over the last two seasons on its West Coast trips, with all four wins coming by double digits: USC (85-74), UCLA (94-75), Washington (82-72) and Oregon (81-71).