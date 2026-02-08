How to Watch, Score Prediction for Michigan Basketball vs. Rival Ohio State

Four games ago, Michigan squared off with rival Ohio State in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines would win that game by 12 points and then go on to beat Nebraska, Michigan State, and Penn State. Now, Michigan will head to Columbus for the second game this season against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, who are 7-5 in Big Ten play, beat both Penn State and Maryland, while falling to Wisconsin, since the defeat to Michigan. The Buckeyes are likely on the outside looking in regarding the NCAA Tournament, and Ohio State could use a big win to bolster its resume.

Here's how you can see the game, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Sunday, Feb. 8

Sunday, Feb. 8 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio)

Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Network: CBS

CBS On the call: Bill Raftery, Spero Dedes, and Bruce Pearl

Bill Raftery, Spero Dedes, and Bruce Pearl Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines are entering hostile territory after demolishing Penn State earlier this week. Michigan already defeated Ohio State once this season and the Wolverines are looking to do so once again.

In the first meeting, Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 18 points and Michigan held OSU star Bruce Thornton to 10 points. The Wolveirnes' guards will have to do a good job against Thornton once again. He is the No. 6 scorer in the Big Ten and if he gets hot — Ohio State could stay in the game.

But what really gives Michigan the edge — I say this about every game — is the Wolverines' bigs. Michigan out-rebounded OSU in Game 1 of the season, 36-27, and the Buckeyes are not a good rebounding team. Michigan's bigs should be able to crash the glass and get some offensive boards for second chance points.

Expect a close game, with Michigan to put it out in the end.

Final score: Michigan 85, Ohio State 78

Game Notes

Saturday will mark 16 days since Michigan and Ohio State squared off at Crisler Center. In a contest that featured 12 lead changes before Michigan pulled away in the final five minutes, U-M claimed the first matchup with a 74-62 win.

U-M's Dusty May and Ohio State's Jake Diebler jointly asked the Big Ten to establish a permanent home-and-home series. The conference approved, giving Michigan two ongoing rivalry series going forward: Michigan State and Ohio State.

U-M trails 108-85 in the all-time series, but has won five of the last six meetings.

Michigan's 21-1 record is the best start in program history, surpassing the 20-1 openings by the 2013 (31-8; Final Four) and 2019 (30-7; Sweet 16) teams.

Michigan is riding a seven-game win streak, highlighted by back-to-back victories over top-10 opponents. U-M snapped No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers' 24-game winning streak with a late 75-72 rally before earning its first win in East Lansing in eight years with an 83-71 victory at No. 7 Michigan State.

Michigan continues to build upon one of its most dominant seasons in program history, totaling 17 wins by 10+ points, 11 by 20+, nine by 30+, seven by 40+ (a Big Ten record), and one by 50+ (102-50; +52 over La Salle).