How to Watch, Score Prediction for Michigan Basketball vs. Michigan State Spartans

After losing to Wisconsin, No. 3 Michigan has won five in a row — including a win over No. 5 Nebraska on Tuesday. While the Huskers were a challenge for Dusty May's team, it gets arguably harder on Friday. Michigan will now hit the road and head to East Lansing to take on No. 7 Michigan State.

There is no love lost between the bitter rivals and both Michigan and MSU are 9-1 in Big Ten play, with both teams hoping to give the other their second loss. The Wolverines haven't been playing their best basketball of late, but will need to on Friday against a very good Spartans team — which recently won in overtime against Rutgers.

Here's how you can see the game, my prediction, and game notes.

How to watch

Day: Friday, Jan. 30

Friday, Jan. 30 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)

Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan) Network: Fox

Fox On the call: Gus Johnson and Bill Raftery

Gus Johnson and Bill Raftery Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Both teams enter Friday's game with a clear strength. Michigan leads the Big Ten in points scored, while MSU has the No. 2 defense in the conference. Both programs have similar three-point shooting, rebounds, and assist numbers, too.

Both the Wolverines and Spartans average over 12 turnovers per game and this feels like a key stat on Friday. Michigan has had way too many turnovers as of late but it finds ways to win games. I don't think the Wolverines can turn the ball over 12-15 times and win this game on Friday, though.

Michigan needs better play from Elliot Cadeau at point, and the Wolverines' bigs need to show up against Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler. Morez Johnson has been great lately and if he can post a double-double, while staying out of foul trouble, that's a win over the Wolverines.

While Michigan is probably the more talented team, this game is in East Lansing. If you're a good team, you have to protect home court and the Spartans are a well-coached, good team. While Michigan could certainly win this game, I think the Spartans win a close one at the Breslin and the Wolverines will need to return the favor come March 8.

Final score: Michigan State 79, Michigan 77

Michigan heads to East Lansing for its first matchup with Michigan State. U-M will host MSU in the regular-season finale at Crisler Center (March 8).

Both standing at 9-1 in Big Ten play, Michigan and Michigan State square off for the conference lead as league play heads into the second half of the regular season

Michigan leads the all-time series, 104-92, but has lost the last four games. U-M has only three wins in its last 25 games at the Breslin Center. The Wolverines last won in East Lansing with an 82-72 victory on Jan. 13, 2018.

Michigan and Michigan State have played 18 times when both teams were ranked, with the Wolverines trailing 6-12 in those games. This season's matchup at the Breslin Center is the fifth time the rivals have met as top-10 teams, and it is the highest-ranked matchup ever for both programs.

After the home loss to Wisconsin snapped U-M's winning streak at 14, U-M has rebounded with five straight wins -- at Washington (82-72, +10), at Oregon (81-71, +10), Indiana (86-72, +14), Ohio State (74-62, +12) and Nebraska (75-72, +3).

Michigan wrapped up its three-game homestand with an exciting 75-72 comeback win over No. 5 Nebraska. The Wolverines trailed for 36 minutes but tied the game with 2:16 left and took their first lead at 74-72 afterscored on a baseline layup with 1:07 to go. Up by three, U-M stopped Nebraska on three late attempts to give the Cornhuskers (20-1) their first loss of the season.

Michigan's 19-1 start matches the best 20-game record in program history, tying the 2012-13 and 2018-19 teams. The 2013 and 2019 squads each improved to 20-1 before their second loss.