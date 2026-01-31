Social Media Praises the Michigan Wolverines After 12-Point Win Over Michigan State
It was a tale of two halves on Friday night, but the Michigan Wolverines found a way to come out with a win — as they have done all season.
The No. 3 Wolverines traveled to East Lansing to take on their bitter rivals, No. 7 Michigan State. Michigan came out of the gate firing and playing steady defense. The Wolverines took a 20-7 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half. Michigan was playing suffocating defense and was able to force MSU to make silly mistakes.
The Wolverines would take a commanding 42-26 lead into halftime. But that's when the tide turned.
Michigan State came out firing after halftime and the Wolverines' turnover woes reared their ugly head. MSU would score nine straight points to trim Michigan's lead to five points. Then by 7:27 left in the game, the Spartans would take the lead.
But thanks to a big night from Yaxel Lendeborg, Elliot Cadeau, and the Wolverines' depth — Michigan moved to 20-1 on the season after taking down MSU, 83-71 in the Breslin.
Michigan had four players score in double figures on Friday: Lendeborg (26), Cadeau (17), Morez Johnson (12), and Trey McKenney (10). It was a joint effort in taking down the Spartans — a team that the head coach 'hates, but respects' Michigan.
The Wolverines held MSU to just 37% from the field and a pedestrian 17% from 3. Michigan forced 14 turnovers and scored 10 points off of those on Friday. Another key stat for Michigan was that it had 14 second-chance points compared to MSU's four. There is a 10-point swing, and the Wolverines were crashing the glass to get more opportunities.
Following Michigan's win, social media let the Spartans know all about it. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.
