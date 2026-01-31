Social Media Praises the Michigan Wolverines After 12-Point Win Over Michigan State

It was a tale of two halves on Friday night, but the Michigan Wolverines found a way to come out with a win — as they have done all season.

The No. 3 Wolverines traveled to East Lansing to take on their bitter rivals, No. 7 Michigan State. Michigan came out of the gate firing and playing steady defense. The Wolverines took a 20-7 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half. Michigan was playing suffocating defense and was able to force MSU to make silly mistakes.

The Wolverines would take a commanding 42-26 lead into halftime. But that's when the tide turned.

Michigan State came out firing after halftime and the Wolverines' turnover woes reared their ugly head. MSU would score nine straight points to trim Michigan's lead to five points. Then by 7:27 left in the game, the Spartans would take the lead.

But thanks to a big night from Yaxel Lendeborg, Elliot Cadeau, and the Wolverines' depth — Michigan moved to 20-1 on the season after taking down MSU, 83-71 in the Breslin.

Michigan had four players score in double figures on Friday: Lendeborg (26), Cadeau (17), Morez Johnson (12), and Trey McKenney (10). It was a joint effort in taking down the Spartans — a team that the head coach 'hates, but respects' Michigan.

The Wolverines held MSU to just 37% from the field and a pedestrian 17% from 3. Michigan forced 14 turnovers and scored 10 points off of those on Friday. Another key stat for Michigan was that it had 14 second-chance points compared to MSU's four. There is a 10-point swing, and the Wolverines were crashing the glass to get more opportunities.

Following Michigan's win, social media let the Spartans know all about it. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

The GOAT chimes in

Great win in every way. We were ready to play with a fabulous plan.

Love the way we withstood their second half run and showed we were the better team. Always good to win at Breslin #goblue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) January 31, 2026

Just like football

Michigan's depth is unreal

Any given night Michigan could have one or two different players step up and make plays. This team's depth and talent are unreal. — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) January 31, 2026

Elliot Cadeau outplayed Jeremy Fears Jr.

Cadeau outplaying Jeremy Fears in the last few minutes has been the difference — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) January 31, 2026

Dusty May got the win over Izzo

Somebody tell that angry little troll Tom Izzo to chill out 😂😂😂🫣🫣🫣. You’re down a billion. 😂😂😂😂. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 31, 2026

Tom Izzo gets T'd up on his birthday as MSU fans head for the exits. Wolverines are up 83-69 with 31.5 to go, and will get their first win in East Lansing since 2018. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 31, 2026

Michigan's two Quad 1 wins this week --- Nebraska on Tuesday and at Michigan State tonight --- reinforces the Wolverines' path to the 1 seed in the Midwest Region on Selection Sunday.



That means Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in Chicago.



26 and 13 for Yaxel Lendeborg. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 31, 2026

Another double digit win!!! #GoBlue — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) January 31, 2026

Michigan now 20-1 after tonight’s win at Michigan State.



Elliott Cadeau was phenomenal tonight: 17 points, 6 assists, 3-5 from 3.



Yaxel with 26 and 13.



Crazy to think how quickly Dusty May flipped program back to national relevance.



Two years ago, Juwan Howard’s final… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 31, 2026

Pretty good week for Michigan.



Was hoping they’d get challenged a little more tonight. Obviously Nebraska was a grind, tonight was relatively easy.



Guess we’ll have to wait until they play a real team to know if Michigan is for real. Sad. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 31, 2026