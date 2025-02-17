Michigan basketball makes massive jump in latest power ranking
It was another good week for Michigan men's basketball. The Wolverines took care of Purdue at home on Tuesday night, 75-73, after getting crushed by the Boilermakers back in late January. Then Michigan went on the road and beat rival Ohio State by three on Sunday. The Wolverines are riding high on a six-game winning streak.
The Wolverines might only be getting by a few points, but Michigan is showing it's battle-tested and can sneak out the close ones -- something the maize and blue couldn't do last year under Juwan Howard.
RELATED: Social media roasts Ohio State for another 3-point loss to Michigan basketball
Now sitting at 20-5 (12-2), Michigan is sitting alone at the top in the Big Ten standings and people are starting to notice what Dusty May is building in Ann Arbor in his first season as the head coach. College basketball analyst and expert, Andy Katz, released his updated Power 37 Rankings and last week, he had Michigan at No. 21 -- but the Wolverines had a large rise in his updated version.
Katz now has Michigan ranked No. 7 in the country. While the Wolverines are ranked first in the Big Ten, Katz has Wisconsin one spot ahead of the Wolverines at No. 6 -- the Badgers just had a massive win on the road over Purdue on Saturday.
Michigan has another chance to impress voters with just one game on the slate this week. The Wolverines will host rival Michigan State on Friday night.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
ESPN says to keep your eyes on one Michigan football newcomer in 2025
247Sports predicts Michigan Football's final record in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7