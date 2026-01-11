Michigan freshman still considering Wolverines after entering transfer portal
Michigan had a star-studded secondary class in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines landed four-stars Shamari Earls, Kainoa Winston, Jayden Sanders, Elijah Dotson, and Jordan Young. Four of them played a good amount this past season in Ann Arbor, but Dotson, Young, and Sanders all announced they were entering the transfer portal.
As of this writing, the Wolverines have seen seven members of the secondary enter the portal, including starters Brandyn Hillman and TJ Metcalf. However, according to JGPCFB on X, Young is still considering a return to Michigan.
It appears the Wolverines are battling USC, UCLA, NC State, and Vanderbilt as schools that are standing out to the former top safety prospect.
Young's 2025 season in Ann Arbor
The true freshman played in 12 games for Michigan. He saw 148 snaps on defense and played three different positions under Wink Martindale. The Wolverines had Young playing Nickel, free safety, and strong safety this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Young had a 56.8 defensive grade, which was No. 50 on the Wolverines' defense. He was good against the run, however, and PFF gave him a 73.7 run defensive grade, which was No. 9 on the team.
Young struggled in coverage this season as a young defender. He had a 53.1 coverage grade and allowed 11 receptions on 16 targets that came his way.
Retaining a few players would be key for Michigan
Michigan isn't going to get everyone back, and the new coaching staff likely wants to go in a different direction. However, getting some of the younger talent back into the fold would be ideal. Losing seven players is a lot, and there is a lot of potential out the window.
Both Young and Jayden Sanders would be great candidates to get back to Ann Arbor, along with TJ Metcalf, if possible. The Wolverines feel good about Utah transfer Smith Snowden, but things have been fairly quiet for Michigan among the transfer portal defensive backs.
With the portal set to stay open until Jan. 16, Michigan has to start making some moves to shore up that unit.
