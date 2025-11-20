Wolverine Digest

Michigan basketball plummets in latest power rankings despite 4–0 start

Two close calls this season did Michigan no favors in this power ranking.

Trent Knoop

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan men's basketball is out to a 4-0 start after a dominant win over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night. The Wolverines were led by a second-half thrashing that resulted in Michigan taking the win, 86-61.

While the Wolverines have started 4-0, it hasn't looked nearly as impressive. After an opening statement against Oakland, Michigan survived its next two games against Wake Forest and TCU before the impressive win over the Blue Raiders.

Michigan news: Michigan makes run at 'top-end' 4-star CB ahead of decision day

It's been mostly the same issues with Dusty May's team through four games. Not a true offensive identity, turnovers, and a lack of a 3-point shot.

Following Michigan's first four games, ESPN really dropped the Wolverines in its latest power rankings that came on Thursday. Michigan went from No. 3 to No. 13 after plummeting 10 spots.

ESPN's reasoning for the large drop

Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the reasons I mentioned above are large reasons for the drop, ESPN mentions that Yaxel Lendeborg took some time before he looked the part in Ann Arbor. It was a slow three games for the UAB transfer, but Lendeborg finally put it all together on Wednesday night.

In the win against MTSU, Lendeborg scored 25 points and grabbed 12 boards. Coach May called the offense through him in the second half, and Lendeborg became much more aggressive on the court.

"Wednesday's win against Middle Tennessee finally brought out the Yaxel Lendeborg that Michigan thought it signed up for when it landed the UAB transfer. Lendeborg had gotten off to a slow start in Ann Arbor, averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in his first three games. But on Wednesday, he looked like the incredibly productive player he had been the past couple of seasons, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 9-for-11 from the field and making a pair of 3s."

Michigan has an opportunity to impress everyone out there. The Wolverines will compete in the Players Era Tournament this upcoming week. Games against San Diego State and Auburn are looming -- plus a third game with the opponent TBA.

The Wolverines will need Lendeborg to continue to play with confidence and look like the star player he was last season with UAB.

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball