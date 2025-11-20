Michigan makes run at 'top-end' 4-star CB ahead of decision day
Michigan is still trying to secure its 2026 recruiting class with Signing Day just a couple of weeks away. But the Wolverines have already had a jump start on their 2027 class. Michigan currently has the No. 16 class in the '27 cycle with three commitments.
Could Michigan be close to adding another prospect soon? Recently, four-star CB JuJu Johnson announced he would commit on Dec. 1 to either Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, or Arizona State.
Johnson, the Long Beach (CA) prospect, is a 5-foot-11 corner. As of now, he is ranked as the No. 46 player in the '27 cycle and the No. 7 CB, per the Composite.
Which school has the lead days ahead of his commitment?
According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Sooners have the momentum. But Johnson visited Nebraska when it faced Michigan and he was impressed with the Wolverines' defense. Johnson noticed that younger players have a chance to play on Michigan's defense and it stuck out to him.
Oklahoma has a 98.2% chance to land Johnson, according to Rivals' RPM.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Johnson:
"Johnson is one of the most versatile athletes in the ’27 class. He could play corner, safety or receiver at the college level and is a legit high major college prospect at all three spots. He’s a twitchy athlete who has both both short area quickness and top end speed and always comes with a high compete level and toughness. At receiver, he runs well after the catch and is a game breaker with the ball in his hands. He doesn’t play a ton of receiver during the HS season but flashes his skill during the 7v7 circuit and is a very tough cover for opposing corners. He plays a lot of safety as well as corner and makes plays wherever he lines up. He has more of a corner frame and that’s probably where his upside is highest. He may only be 5-foot-10 but has a 77” wing and can really run. He’s a standout in track and has run personal best times of 10.50-100-meters and 21.25-200m."