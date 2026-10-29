Michigan Forward Roddy Gayle Jr. Discusses Yaxel Lendeborg, Luka Doncic Feud

Michigan truly had the best roster in all of college basketball last season. Three Wolverines were first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and that included the Big Ten Player of the Year, Yaxel Lendeborg. Michigan hit the jackpot when it came to landing the former UAB star. Lendeborg weighed his options between entering the 2025 NBA Draft or coming to Ann Arbor — we already know how that worked out.

Somehow, the NBA allowed Lendeborg to get drafted by the Golden State Warriors and team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. He has shined to start his rookie season. Lendeborg is averaging 22.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, and is the clear No. 2 scoring option behind Curry.

Lendeborg has always worn his emotions on his sleeve, and he was recently in a back-and-forth exchange with Lakers star Luka Doncic. Lendeborg played dominant defense against Doncic, and while the Lakers won the game 127-105 on opening night, Lendeborg said Doncic sucked and he lost all respect for him after the game.

"I had a lot of respect for him [because] I didn't really watch the NBA much," Lendeborg said. "I just watched highlights and seen him kill people. But being in it firsthand and seeing all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect."

Roddy Gayle Jr. talks Lendeborg's actions

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Appearing on 'The Lab' with former Michigan basketball player Jordan Morgan and football player Chris Wormley, Roddy Gayle Jr. spoke about his relationship with Lendeborg. Gayle Jr. is back in Ann Arbor for a fifth season and hopes to join Lendeborg in the NBA next season, but he said he's spoken with Lendeborg before about letting his game do the talking — not actually talking.

But that's who Lendeborg is and that's likely how he always will be. But in the NBA, Gayle Jr.'s advice is to pick your battles wisely.

"I never seen him that upset before, but I think that he's super competitor," Gayle Jr. said of his former teammate. "So when it comes to stuff like that and I know them players kind of like really ticked him off. "We spoke about it like I will speak with him more about like 'Hey man you got to watch what you're saying'.

"That's just how he competes. He's always going to defend really hard. He's always going to play really hard. He's going to, if you really make him very mad, he's going to talk. I mean, that's just kind of who he is and that's how he's he's expressed himself. But I feel like going at Luka first game of season wasn't the best idea. That's when you got 30 point triple double. Like you got to learn to pick your battles a little wise."

Doncic was 1-for-6 when Lendeborg was his primary defender. The Lakers won the game and Doncic scored 28 points, but Lendeborg certainly held his own. But in Gayle Jr.'s mind, Doncic won the battle because Lendeborg allowed his emotions to overtake him and get a couple of unnecessary fouls.

"He played terrific defense," said Gayle Jr. "But what I've been telling him is just like let that speak for itself. Like he got two fouls in attack. So then Luka won it cuz I feel like Luka won that battle in the first half cuz now — you're in foul trouble."

Lendeborg was what Michigan needed

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Not only did Lendeborg average 15 points and six rebounds on the court, but he was a great teammate. There were plenty of times that Lendeborg said the wrong thing during a press conference, or outside — like the Purdue video that surfaced. But that's Lendeborg and he's not going to hide who he is.

Gayle Jr. said there were never any awkward moments around Lendeborg and he's happy he was around.

"So Yaks kind of broke all types of character just cuz how funny he was, how unserious he was, and like the wrong moments," said Gayle Jr. "But like you kind of needed it. You kind of needed those moments because like it broke our silence. Like there was no awkward silence for sure with Yaks around. Like it was just always that kind of joy. I think he lights up every room he walks into. So, I really appreciate him for what he did."

Lendeborg and the Warriors will see Doncic and the Lakers on Friday night for a rematch, while Gayle Jr. and Michigan will take the court Monday against Oakland.

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