Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Part II of the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers rivalry is set for the 2026-27 season though this time these teams will play at Intuit Dome.

The Lakers and Luka Doncic won the first meeting between these teams this season by eight points at home, and the Purple and Gold are off to a 3-1 start this season after a loss against Portland on Tuesday night.

Doncic, who had a 52-point game against Utah on Sunday, and Austin Reaves have led the Lakers to an elite offense to start the season, and they’re favored on the road on Wednesday. It’ll be interesting to see if any of their main rotation players sit out this game, especially on the second night of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Clippers remain without Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Max Strus and Rui Yanic Konan Niederhauser to open the 2026-27 campaign. After the Kawhi Leonard scandal dominated the offseason, and the Clips have dropped two games in a row after winning their season opener against Sacramento.

Can they get an upset win over their crosstown rival?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s West Coast showdown.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -4.5 (-115)

Clippers +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Lakers: -198

Clippers: +164

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, Spectrum Sports Network, NBA League Pass, WB Los Angeles

Lakers record: 3-1

Clippers record: 1-2

Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers Injury Report

Max Strus – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Bradley Beal – out

Jordan Miller – out

Brandon Ingram – out

Rui Hachimura – out

Lakers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why I’m buying Luka from beyond the arc:

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday after a loss at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Doncic is taking on a Los Angeles Clippers team that is No. 1 in the league in opponent 3s per game, and it held him to a 2-for-8 shooting night from beyond the arc earlier this season.

Still, I think this prop (3.5) is too low given Doncic’s shot volume in the 2026-27 campaign. He’s taken 12, eight, 18 and 15 shots from deep in four games, averaging over 13 3-point attempts per game.

Doncic has made 21 of them (39.6 percent), so his efficiency hasn’t been an issue. The Lakers’ team is designed around Doncic and his insane offensive talent, so I expect his workload to increase on Wednesday from his first meeting with the Clips.

This prop is too low given the volume of 3-point shots the Lakers star is taking this season.

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

I’d advise bettors to wait for the Lakers’ injury report in this game on the second night of a back-to-back, but I still think the OVER is worth a look at this current number.

The Lakers and Clippers combined for 242 points in their first meeting this season, and Doncic and Co. have the No. 2 offense and the No. 22 defense in the NBA.

The Clippers are a top-10 defense at this point in the season, yet they still allowed 125 points to the Lakers.

Through four games, J.J. Redick’s team has combined for 232, 242, 255 and 265 points. Even against a good Clipper defense, the Lakers are going to score a ton as long as Doncic and Austin Reaves are healthy. After all, Doncic turned the ball over 11 times in the first meeting between these teams and the Lakers still dropped 125 points in a win.

Pick: OVER 229.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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