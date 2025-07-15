Michigan hoops legend makes top-100 all-time list, MJ beats Lebron for top spot
The "Goat" debate is always a debate that brings emotion to the table, regardless of the sport being discussed. However, the NBA "Goat" debate is one of the most heated and contentious debates in all of sports. Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Kobe Bryant? Bill Russell? The debate rages on and will probably never be fully settled. Bleacher Report recently released its annual "NBA top 100 players of all time" list, as usual, it stirred controversy.
The list, compiled from votes of Bleacher Report writers and contributors, lists the top 500 players of all time, which is then broken down into the top 100. This year, Michael Jordan edged LeBron James by a single vote. One of the more controversial aspects of the list was Kobe Bryant not making the top 10. Most look at Bryant as a top-five all-time player, seeing him outside that top 10 list is a bit shocking. The Michigan Wolverines were represented on the list, as Hall of Famer Chris Webber came in at number 90.
Here is what Bleacher Report had to say about Webber's legendary NBA career-
Top Accolades: 5x All-NBA, 5x All-Star, Rookie of the Year, 1x Rebound Champion
Key Stats: 20.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 47.9 FG%
Total Seasons Played: 15
The top overall pick in 1993 and part of the famed Michigan Fab Five, Webber averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists en route to a Rookie of the Year win with the Golden State Warriors. A contract dispute and falling out with head coach Don Nelson resulted in an offseason trade that sent Webber to the Washington Bullets.
Webber’s best years came with the Sacramento Kings in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a stretch during which he finished as high as fourth in MVP voting and led the team on several deep playoff runs.
Webber's excellent hands and passing made him a top frontcourt facilitator, and he might have been a bigger focal point in a later era.
Highest Top 100 Ranking: 69
Lowest Top 100 Ranking: Unranked
