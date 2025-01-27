Michigan men's basketball 2025 signee named McDonald's All-American
Michigan men's basketball currently resides near the top of the 2024-25 Big Ten standings, and the future in Ann Arbor looks equally as bright.
Five-star 2025 signee Trey McKenney, who was first-year head coach Dusty May's first major win on the recruiting trail, has been named one of 24 McDonald's All-Americans in the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound combo guard is considered the No. 17 overall prospect, No. 3 combo guard and No. 1 player from the state of Michigan in his class.
McKenney becomes Michigan men's basketball's 24th signee to earn McDonald's All-America status, and the first to do so since former head coach Juwan Howard signed three in the 2021 recruiting class: Caleb Houston, Moussa Diabate and Kobe Bufkin.
McKenney is no stranger to earning national recognition. He won the Michigan AP Player of the Year for a second consecutive season as a junior in 2024, and was also named the Michigan MaxPreps Player of the Year, Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and the Detroit High School Sports Athlete of the Year in 2024. As a high school junior, McKenney averaged 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7