Michigan's top transfer commit lights up NBA Draft combine shooting drills

Final best shooters at NBA Combine drills (aggregate of all shots). Mark Sears was scorching.



83%Mark Sears

77% Chaz Lanier

73% Ryan Nembhard

73% PJ Haggerty

72% John Tonje

72% Milos Uzan

72% Cedric Coward

71% Walter Clayton

69%Koby Brea

69%Eric Dixon

69% Yaxel Lendeborg pic.twitter.com/eOABIgtO7E