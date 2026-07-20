Tracking How Every Former Michigan Wolverine Fared in NBA Summer League Action

The 2026 NBA Summer League is in the books after the Golden State Warriors, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night to win the tournament. With Summer League action over, let's take a look at how former Wolverines fared this summer.

There were 12 former Wolverines who played in the NBA Summer League:

Kobe Bufkin - Pelicans

Nimari Burnett - Raptors

Hunter Dickinson - Pelicans

Tre Donaldson - Heat

Roddy Gayle Jr. - Pistons

Vlad Goldin - Heat

Morez Johnson Jr. - Mavericks

Yaxel Lendeborg - Warrios

Aday Mara - Thunder

Tarris Reed Jr. - Spurs

Will Tschetter - Trailblazers

Danny Wolf - Nets

Kobe Bufkin's highlights, stats

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The former first-round pick has had his share of injury issues since arriving in the NBA. Bufkin signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but was waived after the season. Bufkin is looking for a new home, and his Summer League performance likely helped.

Bufkin was always someone who could score in bunches, and he scored 15 or more points in all three games for the Pelicans. He was able to contribute in multiple ways, which will hopefully land him another NBA contract.

Thurs. July 9: 30 points, five made threes, six rebounds, two assists, one block

30 points, five made threes, six rebounds, two assists, one block Sat. July 11: 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals

19 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals Sun. July 12: 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block

15 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block Wed. July 15 : DNP

: DNP Sat. July 18: DNP

Nimari Burnett's highlights, stats

Nimari Burnett signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Raptors and he will likely begin his NBA journey in the G-League. But Burnett had an acceptable NBA Summer League in Year 1, scoring in double figures in four of five games. Burnett attacked the boards and made plays for his teammates.

Fri. July 10: 10 points, two rebounds, and five assists

10 points, two rebounds, and five assists Sat. July 11: 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals

14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals Mon. July 13 : four points, six rebounds, and two assists

: four points, six rebounds, and two assists Thurs. July 16: 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block

10 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block Sun. July 19: 15 points and nine rebounds

Hunter Dickinson's highlights, stats

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Hunter Dickinson has seen limited action in the NBA since departing college basketball. But Dickinson reminded folks that he can still play, putting up 21 points in one of his three Summer League games he played in.

Dickinson played at Michigan before transferring to Kansas, where he finished his collegiate career.

Thurs. July 9: 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks

12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks Sat. July 11: 21 points, three rebounds, and three assists

21 points, three rebounds, and three assists Sun. Jul 12 : seven points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal

: seven points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal Wed. July 15 : DNP

: DNP Sat. July 18: DNP

Tre Donaldson's highlights, stats

Tre Donaldson played one season at Michigan, but he made one of the more memorable plays, beating Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament. Donaldson, who finished his career at Miami, had two outings of over 20 points in the Summer League. Donaldson struggled with turnovers at times, but he flashed his playmaking ability, along with scoring the ball.

Fri. July 10 : 12 points, six assists, two steals, and one block

: 12 points, six assists, two steals, and one block Sat. July 11 : DNP

: DNP Mon. July 13 : 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal

: 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal Thurs. July 16 : 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals

: 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals Fri. July 17: 20 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal

Roddy Gayle Jr.'s highlights, stats

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Roddy Gayle Jr. came off the bench for the Detroit Pistons and scored 10 points in his first two games. He made a few nice plays, but like Burnett, he will likely start his journey by playing in the G-League this fall.

Thurs. July 9: 10 points, two made threes, and two rebounds

10 points, two made threes, and two rebounds Sun. July 12: 10 points and three rebounds

10 points and three rebounds Mon. July 13 : DNP

: DNP Wed. July 15 : 0 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal

: 0 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal Fri. July 17: two points, two rebounds, and one assist

Vlad Goldin's highlights, stats

Vlad Goldin finished his collegiate career at Michigan and saw limited action playing for the Miami Heat last season. Back in the Summer League, Goldin flashed his ability to grab rebounds and block shots. He scored in double figures once, but could be a key defensive piece off the bench for the Heat, or another team.

Fri. July 10: 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks

14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks Sat. July 11 : six points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block

: six points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block Mon. July 13 : four points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three blocks

: four points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three blocks Thurs. July 16 : eight points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block

: eight points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block Fri. July 17: eight points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block

Morez Johnson Jr.'s highlights, stats

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Dusty May and the Mavericks drafted Morez Johnson Jr. with their first pick, and the Mavs played him in two out of their five games. He burst onto the scene by scoring 27 points in Dallas' first game, before scoring 10 in the second.

Thurs. July 9 : 27 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, and two blocks

: 27 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, and two blocks Sat. July 11 : 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and four blocks

: 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and four blocks Mon. July 13 : DNP

: DNP Thurs. July 16 : DNP

: DNP Fri. July 17: DNP

Yaxel Lendeborg's highlights, stats

Not only did Golden State play Yaxel Lendeborg in every Summer League game, but he was tremendous. Beating Memphis in the finals, Lendeborg earned MVP of the tournament. Just like Michigan fans saw this past season, Lendeborg lit up the board scoring, rebounds, and making plays for his teammates.

Thurs. July 9 : 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists

: 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists Sun. July 12: 14 points, two rebounds, four assists, and three steals

14 points, two rebounds, four assists, and three steals Tues. July 14 : 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals

: 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals Thurs. July 16 : three points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks

: three points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks Sat. July 18 : 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks

: 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks Sun. July 19: 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals

Aday Mara's highlights, stats

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The former Michigan center got off to a shaky start scoring the basketball, but in his final two games, Mara showed why he was a coveted prospect. Not only did he eat up the glass, but Mara racked up the assist numbers as well and will give the Thunder a playmaking center to use next season.

Fri. July 10 : two points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks

: two points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks Sun. July 12: 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one block

10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one block Tues. July 14 : 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists

: 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists Thurs. July 16 : DNP

: DNP Sun. July 19: DNP

Tarris Reed Jr.'s highlights, stats

Tarris Reed Jr. might have ended his career with UConn, but he started at Michigan under Juwan Howard and was a key piece during his couple of seasons there. Reed Jr. started his Summer League career hot, notching a double-double. But in his next two games, he struggled to score the basketball.

Thurs. July 9 : 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal

: 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal Sat. July 11: five points, nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal

five points, nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal Sun. July 12: DNP

DNP Wed. July 15 : four points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one block

: four points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one block Sat. July 18: DNP

Will Tschetter's highlights, stats

Will Tschetter lit up the Australian pro league up, and the Trailblazers inked him to a deal. However, the versatile forward didn't see any game action in the NBA Summer League.

Fri. July 10 : DNP

: DNP Sun. July 12 : DNP

: DNP Mon. July 13 : DNP

: DNP Thurs. July 16 : DNP

: DNP Fri. July 17: DNP

Danny Wolf's highlights, stats

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Danny Wolf was the Nets' first-round pick a year ago, and he opted to get more time playing in the Summer League this season. Wolf had some up-and-down performances, but did score 20 points once, and was all over the boards during his time this summer.

Fri. July 10 : nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one block

: nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one block Sat. July 11 : 20 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal

: 20 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal Tues. July 14 : 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal

: 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal Thurs. July 16 : four points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks

: four points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks Sun. July 19: DNP