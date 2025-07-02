Tim Hardaway Jr. on the move after one season with Detroit Pistons
Several former Michigan basketball stars are on the move this offseason during NBA free agency. Mo Wagner and Caleb Houstan had their options declined, Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson signed with the Detroit Pistons, and former Wolverine sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. is also on the move.
After one season with the Pistons, Hardaway Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN. The former Wolverine just finished his last year of the four-year $70 million deal he signed with the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas then traded Hardaway Jr. to the Pistons this past season.
The 12-year NBA veteran had a solid season for Detroit. In 77 games as a starter, Hardaway Jr. averaged 11 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The 77 starts were the most in Hardaway's NBA career.
He became a first-round pick back in 2013 to the New York Knicks. Hardaway Jr. has played for the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and the Detroit Pistons during his NBA career. He is a career 36.1% 3-point shooter.
Hardaway Jr. played three seasons with Michigan before he entered the NBA Draft. He averaged over 14 points for his career in Ann Arbor and was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree.
