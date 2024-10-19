ESPN College GameDay picks between Michigan football vs. Illinois
Michigan has won six straight against the Fighting Illini, but they haven't come easy at times. The last meeting between the two teams came back in 2022 when Michigan kicked a field goal with nine seconds on the clock to propel it to a 19-17 victory in Ann Arbor.
It's a rarity that both Michigan and Illinois are ranked at the same time, but that's what's going to happen when the two clash at 3:30 p.m. ET. The No. 24 Wolverines have dropped two games in this, while the No. 22 Illini have only lost one game and that was against Penn State in State College.
The Illini are without their starting running back Kaden Feagin, but Illinois still has Luke Atmyer who is one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Michigan has struggled to stop the pass. But the Illini's weakness is the Wolverines' strength. Illinois doesn't defend the run well nor does it protect Altmyer all that well. Michigan loves to run the football and get pressure on the quarterback.
With that in mind, the ESPN College GameDay crew made their pick between Michigan and Illinois. Here's what each of them thinks will happen.
Kirk Herbstreit - Illinois
Nick Saban - Illinois
Lee Corso - Illinois
Desmond Howard - Michigan
Pat McAfee - Michigan
Scottie Scheffler (Celebrity Golfer): Illinois
There you have it, the crew went 4-2 in favor of Illinois.
