2027 five-star wide receiver with a blazing 4.29 40-yard dash excited about Michigan
Michigan has struggled to attract the highest-rated five-star level wide receiver talent over the last few years. As a run-heavy offense, often running, then rerunning it, elite pass catchers had little interest in coming to Ann Arbor. That all changed when they flipped Bryce Underwood from LSU last year. Underwood is easily the most talented and anticipated quarterback prospect to ever step foot on the University of Michigan campus. His talent and immense upside dictated a change in the offensive mindset for the Wolverine football program. New offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has sworn to balance the offense out and increase passing opportunities for Underwood and his receiving corps.
To build that air attack, the coaching staff has started pursuing those four-star game-changing talents. In the 2026 cycle, it appears they are poised to land one with a five-star and third overall rated wide receiver, Calvin Russell, who is predicted to attend Michigan. Looking ahead, Sherrone Moore already has a 2027 wide receiver targeted.
The next big WR target for Michigan is 2027 target Easton Royal. To say he is fast is an understatement. The young man ran a 4.29 40-yard dash. I do not even know what to say about that. As an athlete of his age, who is still developing physically, putting up a time like that is incredible, and that is probably not a strong enough word. Easton appears excited about his Michigan offer, stating that Michigan is the first team up north to show interest. While it appears that LSU may have an early advantage, history has shown that Michigan can venture into SEC territory and recruit top talent, ultimately winning head-to-head recruiting battles against LSU.
