247Sports names one Michigan football player primed for a breakout year
Michigan football has had a long run of having good running backs coming through Ann Arbor. The Wolverines had a down year in their regards this past year running the football, but it didn't help that Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack. Even though Michigan might've been down in terms of rushing yards per game, Kalel Mullings carried the Wolverines to some wins in 2024.
Now that Mullings and Donovan Edwards are gone, the Wolverines got a glimpse of who their next star running back could be. Back in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, freshman Jordan Marshall rushed for 100 yards against the Tide. According to 247Sports, Marshall is primed for a breakout year in 2025 for Michigan.
Michigan established an impressive pipeline at running back, with five players set to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2021. With Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings moving on, the door is open for soon-to-be sophomore Jordan Marshall to emerge as the Wolverines' featured back. The Ohio native and former Top247 prospect made his mark with 100 yards on 23 carries in the ReliaQuest Bowl — a game in which Alabama, unlike Michigan, played with most of its starters on New Year's Eve.- 247Sports
The success of Michigan's run game won't all be on Marshall's shoulders though. The Wolverines landed Alabama running back Justice Haynes from the portal to give Michigan a potential top running back tandem in the nation. It's going to be a 1A and 1B situation for the Wolverines.
Marshall, a former Mr. Ohio Award winner, might not get the first snap for Michigan this season, but he's going to be a workhorse, and Michigan fans should expect a big season from the Cincinnati (OH) product.
