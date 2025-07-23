Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti weighs in on ongoing NCAA case with Michigan
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti made headlines a few days ago when ESPN's Dan Wetzel broke news that Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA headquarters saying he doesn't believe Michigan deserves any further punishment in a case focusing on the actions of former staffer Connor Stalions.
According to Wetzel, the letter was read at an early June infractions committee hearing in Indianapolis. While the case is ongoing and not much has been leaked out about the matter, on Tuesday, on Day 1 of Big Ten Media Days, Petitti was asked about said letter.
"Well, the first part, I'm going to confirm that we did submit a letter," Petitti started. "It's not uncommon in proceedings for conference office to weigh in. I'm not going to address what the contents of the letter we sent are. Because it's an ongoing process, I don't think it's appropriate for me to comment about whether it's enough or not while there are individuals deliberating. I don't think that's the right thing to do in the process.
"Look, I will say, having gone through this, one thing to point out is I think when you think about the CSC and the discipline and what we're trying to build with the new entity, having an enforcement mechanism that's faster is a priority, one that reacts more quickly.
"This is a system we have now. It's been in place for a long time. It functions the way it was built, but I do think there's this consensus among our colleagues that whatever we are building for the enforcement piece that's going to live inside the CSC, that's got to be still there. It's difficult to still be talking about this almost two seasons after. I think everybody agrees that part of the process should change."
The NCAA has charged Michigan with 11 rule violations, six of them Level 1, which is classified as the most serious. The committee has yet to hand down a ruling, but one is expected before the 2025 season. While Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA, it doesn't have to listen or abide by what Petitti thinks. As the commissioner stated, it's common for them to back their institutions.
According to Wetzel, the Big Ten believes Michigan suffered enough punishment when the conference suspended then head coach, Jim Harbaugh, for the final three games of the regular season.
Entering 2025, head coach Sherrone Moore accepted a two-game self-imposed penalty and will miss Week 3 and Week 4 against Central Michigan and at Nebraska.
