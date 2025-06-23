Bryce Underwood is eager to be pushed in camp to "see how far he can go"
While at a local youth camp with Michigan State rival quarterback Aidan Chiles, Bryce Underwood spoke with reporters about his expectations. The annual camp, a Child's Play Foundation "I am" youth development football camp highlighted one of the things Underwood loves most about being in his lofty position. Giving back to his community and the youth.
Underwood spoke briefly with MLive's Aaron McMann about expectations, ones he placed upon himself and ones that come with being the top-rated player in the 2025 recruiting class. It seemed like his own expectations are a bit higher, and some of his current Wolverine teammates say the hype is not high enough for Underwood.
"I feel like the hype...you probably need more hype. He is as good as advertised."- Michigan WR Fred Moore
The hype that came with Underwood to Ann Arbor has been nothing short of incredible. An entire fanbase, one of the largest in the nation, riding the arm of a not yet 18-year-old phenom. Physically, Underwood is ready to step onto the field in any college town in America and perform. He stands just shy of 6-feet-5 and weighs in at around 225-pounds. His coaches at Michigan have raved about his work ethic and he is already a legend for how hard he pushes himself in the weight room. The Underwood Era is about 69 days away, and Michigan fans cannot wait.
