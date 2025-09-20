CBS' national team is almost unanimous in choosing winner between Michigan, Nebraska
Michigan opens up Big Ten play on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Wolverines, 2-1, suffered a Week 2 loss in Norman against Oklahoma. It was the first big test for Michigan and its five-star QB Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines underwhelmed against the Sooners in every facet, but it appeared Michigan figured things out last week against CMU.
But despite Michigan rolling past the Chippewas last weekend, CBS Sports' national team isn't buying the hype in Week 4. Almost the entire roundtable picked Nebraska to win the game against the maize and blue.
CBS Sports makes the pick
CBS Sports' best pick from the model it uses is to pick Michigan -2.5 points, but the human element isn't buying that. There are nine members who picked the game and only one person picked Michigan in the contest.
Tom Fornelli - Nebraska
Chip Patterson - Michigan
Brandon Marcello - Nebraska
John Talty - Nebraska
Richard Johnson - Nebraska
Shehan Jeyarajah - Nebraska
David Cobb - Nebraska
Brad Crawford - Nebraska
Chris Hummer - Nebraska
While some people are buying Michigan in this game, it appears most experts are taking the Cornhuskers in this contest. The Wolverines might be the favorite, but home-field advantage is a thing in college football. Plus, the Huskers have one of the top defenses in college football. Nebraska hasn't allowed a single opponent to throw for over 100 yards, and Underwood is looking to change that this weekend.
It's important to note that Nebraska played Cincinnati in Week 1, but its last two opponents were Akron and Houston Christian. So it's safe to say Week 4 will be the biggest challenge that Nebraska has faced all season. The Wolverines seemed to figure some things out this past weekend on the defensive side of things, moving LB Jaishawn Barham to edge.
Both teams are searching for a statement win and one team will walk away with that later on Saturday.
How to watch
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Place: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)