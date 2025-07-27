Michigan Football: Where CBS Sports ranks Bryce Underwood among the Big Ten elite
Michigan football might not technically have a starting QB named for the 2025 season, but the expectation is that true freshman Bryce Underwood will take the first snap for the Wolverines on August 30 against New Mexico.
The Wolverines worked tirelessly to flip Underwood from LSU last year, and it finally happened. The Belleville product chose to stay home after all and become a 'hometown hero'. After Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack in 2024, Sherrone Moore knew he needed to do whatever it took to get Underwood to commit.
While Underwood possesses a unique skillset and could end up becoming one of the best Michigan QBs to play in Ann Arbor -- he's still a true freshman. CBS Sports ranked every projected Big Ten starting QB in 2025, and there were quite a bit of projections when figuring in where to put Underwood. At the end of the day, he came in at No. 8.
It would be impossible for Michigan's quarterback play to be worse than it was last season. Considering Underwood draws comparisons to Cam Newton and Vince Young, the Wolverines might be right there with Iowa in terms of who in the Big Ten upgraded most at QB. Even the most highly touted true freshman quarterbacks take their lumps, though, and it would be unwise to expect Underwood to be anything close to a finished product out of the gate. If this were an upside ranking, he would be No. 1, but there will be potholes to navigate in 2025.
During Big Ten Media Days, coach Moore spoke on how Underwood has developed in just a short time since coming to Ann Arbor.
"Yeah, I think he's grown every single day since he's been on campus," Moore said during Big Ten Media Days. "He's been one of us since December, continues to do everything he can to be 1: The best teammate he could be, 2: The best student he could be, and then 3: to be the best football player he can be and quarterback that he could be for our football team.
"And he does everything the right way. He makes sure that he attacks everything the best way. I literally just got off the phone with him, calling me, asking me what time he's got to be at the team meeting on Tuesday. So he wants to make sure he's on time to do everything right. So he's a great teammate, great kid, great young man."
Fans will have to wait and see who their starting QB will be for Michigan on August 30.
