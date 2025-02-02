BREAKING: Ohio State Football suffers another massive blow to coaching staff
After winning the 2024 National Championship, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day will have to replace both coordinators on his coaching staff this offseason.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel, OSU offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has accepted the same position with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, where he will join the staff of new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
After leaving his head coaching role at UCLA to join Day's staff at Ohio State, Kelly coordinated the Buckeyes to the No. 14 scoring offense (35.7 points per game) and No. 30 total offense (429.4 yards per game) in the country this past season.
However, Kelly and Day faced heavy criticism, both from OSU's own fanbase and nationally, after Ohio State managed to score just 10 points in their upset loss to rival Michigan on Nov. 30 as a three-touchdown favorite. It was the fewest points the Buckeyes had scored in a regular season game since 2011.
Following their fourth consecutive loss to the Wolverines, however, Ohio State went on to average 36.3 points per game during its run through the 2024 College Football Playoff to bring a national title back to Columbus.
Kelly's return to the NFL comes one week after Ohio State lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who was lured away by Penn State head coach James Franklin for the same position in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions made Knowles the highest-paid defensive coordinator in all of college football, with an average annual salary of $3.1 million.
In addition to losing both Knowles and Kelly, a third Ohio State assistant coach has left the program in offensive line coach Justin Frye, who moved on to become the O-line coach of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
Immediately after seeing Michigan win the national championship in 2023, Ohio State and its financial backers went all in on the 2024 season in an attempt to accomplish three goals: beating the Wolverines, winning the Big Ten Championship and a National Championship. It's been alluded that the Buckeyes' roster cost over $20 million, in addition to Day's annual salary of $10.2 million and an assistant coach salary pool that reached nearly $11.5 million.
Michigan prevented the Buckeyes from accomplishing two of its preseason goals for 2024, but Ohio State did end the season atop all of college football. Now, Day will have to rebuild much of his coaching staff for 2025 and beyond.
