Ohio State expected to lose top assistant coach to the NFL
Fresh off a national championship victory, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are facing a series of departures that could shake up the program in significant ways. While player and coaching turnover is typical for a championship-winning team, the timing of these losses presents a challenge for the Buckeyes as they look to maintain their elite status in college football. The most recent blow came with the departure of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left Ohio State for rival Penn State, adding fuel to an already heated rivalry. But the departures don't end there.
Offensive line coach Justin Frye, a key figure in Ohio State's offensive success, is also expected to leave the program. Frye, who is widely regarded as a talented coach and a top-20 recruiter, is anticipated to sign with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals in the near future. Losing Frye would be a significant blow to Ohio State’s coaching staff, as he played a crucial role in developing the offensive line and recruiting some of the best talent in the country. His departure leaves a void in both coaching and recruiting, areas that are vital to sustaining the program’s success.
Adding to the uncertainty, rumors are swirling that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could be eyeing a return to the NFL, further complicating an already turbulent offseason for the Buckeyes. If Kelly were to leave, it would create another major shift in Ohio State's coaching staff, potentially leading to a difficult and painful period of transition for the program.
