BREAKING: Pete Carroll Named New Raiders HC
The Las Vegas Raiders and Pete Carroll have agreed on a three-year deal to make him their new head coach, per reports from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The 73-year-old coach was considered among many candidates such as Ben Johnson, Liam Coen, and others. Minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek were in the driver's seat for the hire and played a massive role in bringing the Super Bowl-winner to the desert.
Brady reportedly wanted stability at head coach and the Raiders were weary of bringing another inexperienced coach in after firing first-time head coach Antonio Pierce in early January after one full season.
With Carroll, they get what they want. Carroll has 30 years worth of cumulative NFL experience. During that time, he had three different head coaching stints of varying levels of success and failure. A one-and-done (New York Jets in 1994), and a brief gig with the New England Patriots for three seasons from 1997-1999 as Bill Parcells' successor.
He also spent time as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and the San Fransisco 49ers.
Of course, Carroll's biggest success was as coach of the Seattle Seahawks for 14 seasons, accumulating a 137-89-1 win/loss record, nine playoff berths, a 10-9 playoff record, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title to go with five NFC West titles.
Carroll was a renowned developer of talent, having helped produce a future Hall of Famer in quarterback Russell Wilson to go with cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Earl Thomas, and linebacker Bobby Wagner -- all of which have great cases to be Hall of Famers and were the best at their position while in their primes.
Seen as the ultimate player's coach, Carroll reinvented himself in the early 2000s while head coach at USC, where he rejuvenated a once-proud but struggling Trojans program; he led them to two national championships (nearly three-peating) while producing three Heisman Trophy winners.
Carroll will have the opportunity to build a framework alongside Brady and Spytek to ensure a bright future for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have had four coaches (interim included) since 2021.
The Raiders wanted an experienced coach, and they get one with Carroll.
