Could Syracuse be a threat to Michigan securing a commitment from Calvin Russell?
Michigan has been trending to secure the commitment of five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell for a few weeks now. Russell is the third-best receiver in the 2026 class, and the Wolverine coaching staff has gone all in to pull him from Miami to Ann Arbor. Russell is the definition of elite; he is tall, fast, strong, and can high-point a ball like a pro. Michigan has done a great job pairing him up with freshman phenom Bryce Underwood, betting that a relationship between the quarterback and wide receiver would benefit Michigan. So far, their theory has been successful, as analysts across the country are predicting Russell to "Go Blue."
Recently, a dark horse candidate has been making some buzz on social channels. Reports indicate that Syracuse is making a late push to secure Russell's commitment. Russell has an interest in playing both football and basketball at the next level. The 'Cuse could offer that, although neither of their programs is on the level of Michigan. The tweet below from Russell was in response to another Syracuse commit, hinting that Russell should follow him to Syracuse.
In the end, I do not think all of these national recruiting analysts could all be wrong on this. The majority, even some from Miami, have placed predictions for Michigan. Russell and Underwood appear to be close during visits and have started following each other on social media. Unless Syracuse decides to make a splash and dedicate a chunk of their revenue share dollars, and Michigan does not want to match it, I think he will end up in the winged helmet next year.
