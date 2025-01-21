Desmond Howard echoes Nick Saban take on Ohio State fans being "Psychotic about Michigan"
Ohio State reached the pinnacle of college football last night, but will they even be able to enjoy it? Desmond Howard thinks the loss to Michigan, four consecutive losses over the last four years, may nag them to the point they really will not be able to fully bask in the glory of the national championship. Nick Saban had previously spoken on this issue, comparing it to when he lost to Auburn as the Alabama head coach but subsequently won the Natty. According to Saban, nobody would remember that Auburn loss in light of the national championship success. It seems like downplaying a huge rivalry, but the national championship is the end goal of every team at the beginning of the year.
Before the National Championship game on Monday night, Howard seemed to tell the Ohio State faithful that they needed to not worry about Michigan and enjoy the run they were on, which ended in a 34-23 win over the Fighting Irish.
Howard also accepted the fact that the criticism Ryan Day has faced was something he knew he was going to deal with when he accepted the job in Columbus. The Game is something that each side of the ball understands as bigger than anything else. Some fans feel it is bigger than winning a Big Ten ring or even National Championship. He pointed out that Day could overcome some of those objections with a win over the Irish, but he would have to accept that the Buckeye fans are psychotic about The Game and until he wins one, they will continue to hound him.
“But he (Ryan Day) has a chance tonight to, I guess, just get rid of some of the fans who were on his case and guys who thought he should be fired. You can get those guys on his side tonight with a win in the national championship game against Notre Dame. You coached there, Coach [Nick Saban], you played there, Kirk [Herbstreit]. Fair or unfair, it is what it is. And they have a psychotic obsession with Michigan. As the head coach, you’re going to have to deal with that."- Desmond Howard
The Buckeyes did claim their first National Championship in a decade, and the Buckeye faithful have surely been appeased for the time being. I wonder how long that appeasement will last when they see their championship shirts with the 13-10 loss to TTUN on them?
