Kyle Whittingham has one word to describe Michigan, Ohio State rivalry

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham will have to get fully entrenched in the Michigan, Ohio State rivalry, but he understands the high stakes of rivalry games. During his time at Utah, the Utes would battle BYU in what was called the 'Holy War' -- another big-time rivalry in football.

Appearing on Wake Up Barstool, Whittingham was asked by Dave Portnoy about the rivalry with the Buckeyes. He was asked what the rivalry with Ohio State was going to be like under his watch.

RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Whittingham, a friend of Urban Meyer, said the best word to describe the rivalry is going to be 'intense'.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, you know what? Urban Meyer, a good friend of mine," Whittingham told Portnoy. "I learned about the rivalry from him when he was there — that team down South, I should say. And he's indoctrinated me on the whole thing.

"It's going to be intense. I can tell you that right now. Intensity is probably the word that fits best. And I've noticed the signs up in the facility here: No red, no green in the building. And so I feel it. As you mentioned, I've been involved in a pretty bitter rivalry with the Holy War. And so I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited about it."

Back in 2024, when Michigan upset Ohio State in Columbus, the Wolverines planted their flag on the 50-yard line. Will Whittingham implement a no-flag-planting policy? As of now, he isn't sure.

"Not yet. Let me think about that. Yeah, I don't know about that yet."

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Instilling his style of football at Michigan

The Wolverines are still trying to fill out their roster for the 2026 season. Michigan has seen a lot of attrition since Sherrone Moore was fired and the new staff was brought in. The Wolverines might be behind the 8-ball, but Whittingham is excited to get working with this new roster -- starting in the weight room.

"We'll find out, but I'm excited about our new strength coach and getting in the weight room with these guys," said the new Michigan head coach. "That's where it really starts. You start that mental toughness, that discipline, that physicality in the weight room — and we'll be in the weight room starting next week and get after it. I'm really anxious to start working with these guys."