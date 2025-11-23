Things you might not have known about in Michigan's dominant win over Maryland
It was complete domination by the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. The Wolverines cruised to their ninth win of the season after taking down the Terrapins, 45-20.
Michigan didn't have either of its top two backs against Maryland, but the Wolverines had former walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal, and that's all they needed. In his first career start, Kuzdzal rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns. The Wolverines' offensive line was terrific opening holes and Kuzdzal had great vision and kept his legs churning.
Following Michigan's win, the Wolverines will now play for their College Football Playoff lives next week. 'The Game' will take place when Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor for a major matchup.
- In the 13th meeting between Michigan and Maryland, the Wolverines improved to 12-1 in the all-time series and 9-1 in 10 games since Maryland joined the Big Ten Conference.
- U-M is 6-0 in trips to College Park. Michigan's 45-point outing today represented the program's second-most points scored at Maryland in series history (59 in 2021). It was also the second-most points scored by U-M in a game this season (63 vs. CMU).
- This marks U-M's sixth game this year with 400-plus yards of total offense (443 today). U-M has also recorded 390-plus yards twice.
- The Wolverines have produced 55 plays of 20-plus yards this season, adding six more in today's game.
- The U-M offense was 12-of-14 on third down, including an 8-of-9 mark in the first half.
- U-M's 12th-ranked rushing offense (entering the game averaging 223 yards per contest) has rushed for 200-plus yards in three consecutive Big Ten games and six games overall.
- The last time the Wolverines posted four straight 200-plus-yard rushing games in league play was in 2022, when U-M totaled 250-plus yards in four straight (Penn State, Michigan State, at Rutgers, Nebraska).
- The offensive line has helped produce 28 rushing touchdowns, tied for 10th nationally entering today's game. The Wolverines added four more rushing touchdowns in today's contest.
- Running back Bryson Kuzdzal made his first career start, finishing with 20 carries for 100 yards to set new career highs in both categories. Kuzdzal scored three touchdowns, tripling his previous career total (one).
- Kuzdzal produced U-M's 12th 100-yard rushing performance of the season by the fourth different player (Justice Haynes, six; Jordan Marshall, four; Bryce Underwood, one).
- The last time U-M had four different players each record at least one 100-plus-yard rushing game was in 1998 (Thomas, three; Williams, two; Cross, one; Fargas, one). Michigan now has 12 total 100-yard performances this season, the program's most since 2007 (Hart, nine; Brown, two; Minor, one).
- Underwood recorded his seventh 200-plus-yard passing game this season, matching Chad Henne for the most by a first-year starting quarterback at U-M, though Henne had three 300-yard performances during his 2004 campaign
- Underwood also passed Tate Forcier (2,050 yards in 2009) for the second-most yards by a first-year starting quarterback (2,166). Henne holds the record with 2,743 yards in 2004.
- Maryland quarterback Malik Washington had been sacked only three times all season entering today's game. Michigan finished with three sacks.
