Detroit Lions could target two Michigan Wolverine defenders in NFL Draft
There's little doubt that the Detroit Lions are keenly aware of the defensive talent in Ann Arbor. Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines produce some of the top defensive talent in the NFL Draft. And with Michigan legend Aidan Hutchinson already asserting himself as one of the leagues best defenders in Detroit, it stands to reason that they'll be looking hard at acquiring more Wolverine talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Although guys like Mason Graham and Will Johnson are expected to be off the board by the time the Lions make their first selection at No. 28, there's at least one first round prospect from Ann Arbor who could still be available - Kenneth Grant.
The 6-3, 340 pound defensive lineman has already met with Detroit officials and has expressed interest in becoming a Lion. While Grant has been projected as a Top-20 pick according to most mock drafts, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him still be on the board by the time the Lions make their first selection.
Another Wolverine to keep your eye on is standout edge rusher, Josaiah Stewart. After transferring to Michigan from Coastal Carolina, Stewart quickly established himself as an impact player in Ann Arbor. During his two seasons with the Wolverines, Stewart amassed 14 sacks and 37 QB hurries. He won a national championship with the Wolverines in 2023 under former head coach Jim Harbaugh, and he became a team captain in 2024 under head coach Sherrone Moore.
There's no question that the Lions could use some depth at the edge position, and Stewart could absolutely end up landing in Detroit if he's still on the board beyond the first round.
