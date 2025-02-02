Is Josaiah Stewart Lions' EDGE of Future?
The Detroit Lions fell short of their lofty Super Bowl expectations in 2024, and one of the main reasons why was the lack of a competent pass-rushing unit.
This was especially the case after EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit’s best pass-rusher, went down with a season-ending fibula and tibia injury in Week 6 against the Cowboys. At the time of the injury, Hutchinson led all Lions defenders with 7.5 sacks. Dan Campbell’s squad proceeded to play 12 more games after that, and by the end of the season, Hutchinson still was the team leader in sacks.
It speaks of the Lions’ ineptitude as a pass-rushing department, and the organization’s glaring need for a proficient complementary EDGE counterpart for Hutchinson.
Enter fellow Michigan product Josaiah Stewart, who began his collegiate football career at Coastal Carolina.
Checking in at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, Stewart profiles as a difference-making EDGE defender at the next level. The Michigan alum is equipped with next-level explosiveness and NFL-caliber speed off the edge. Plus, he appears to possess what it takes to form a solid pass-rushing tandem with Hutchinson.
Stewart suited up for his first two seasons of college ball at Coastal Carolina, and most notably produced a program-record 12.5 sacks in 2021 as a freshman. He earned first-team All-Sun Belt recognition for his efforts, and then followed that up with second-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2022.
Stewart then took his talents to Ann Arbor for the final two seasons of his collegiate career, and played an integral role in Michigan winning the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship. During his two seasons with the Wolverines, he also amassed 15 total sacks and 37 total quarterback hurries.
He logged his highest level of production with Michigan this past season, receiving a 92.3 pass-rush grade and a 91.2 overall mark from Pro Football Focus.
Stewart more than proved his worth as a pass-rusher, and might have worked his way into consideration as a late first-round pick with his standout 2024 campaign.
According to Michigan Wolverines OnSI, "What makes Stewart particularly dangerous is his ability to use his quickness and change of direction to his advantage. His speed forces offensive linemen to rethink how they approach him. Stewart can change angles at the drop of a hat, getting to the edge faster than linemen can even react. This ability to beat blockers to the edge before they can get into their stance is one of his most dangerous weapons."
At this juncture, I wouldn't be opposed to Detroit general manager Brad Holmes nabbing the Michigan pass-rusher at No. 28 overall.