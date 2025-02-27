Could Kenneth Grant stay in Michigan as a Detroit Lion?
According to the Detroit Times, former Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and his team have met with the Detroit Lions, sparking excitement among Michigan Wolverine and Detroit Lions fans alike. The prospect of Grant staying in Michigan and playing for his home state team would be a dream come true. However, with the Lions holding the 28th overall pick in the first round and Grant projected as a top-20 pick, it seems unlikely that he will land in Honolulu blue unless a significant trade or draft-day magic occurs.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 332 pounds, Grant is an imposing force on the field. Recently, he has slimmed down in preparation for the NFL Combine, setting a bold goal of running a 4.8-second 40-yard dash. For a man of his size, that would be an impressive feat, showcasing his incredible athleticism and speed despite his massive frame. His impressive size and ability to move quickly make him a highly coveted defensive tackle, and he is expected to be a key target for many teams looking to improve their defensive lines.
While the Lions may face an uphill battle to land Grant due to his projected draft position, General Manager Brad Holmes is known for his ability to make savvy moves in the draft. With Holmes at the helm, there’s always a chance that the Lions could pull off a trade to move up and secure Grant. As the draft approaches, fans will be eagerly watching to see if Detroit can make a move to bring this Michigan standout to the Motor City, pairing him along the defensive line with former Wolverine standout Aidan Hutchinson.
