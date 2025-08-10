Donovan Edwards puts on a show as New York Jets fans witness his explosiveness
Despite a dominant performance at the NFL Combine and a knack for showing up big in the most important games of his college career, former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards went undrafted. The New York Jets snagged him up promptly after the draft concluded. Edwards has had some highlight plays in training camp, and when his number was called during the Jets' preseason clash with the Green Bay Packers, Edwards showed what he can do.
Donovan ended the game with nine carries for 42 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, which showcased his running ability. He also had one impressive catch for 21 yards, contributing to the team’s offensive efforts. Additionally, he had a long touchdown run called back on a penalty, which was quite disappointing, as it would have put him dangerously close to the coveted 100-yard rushing mark for the game. His overall performance demonstrated his potential and agility, even with the setback, and has fans across social media scratching their heads, wondering how Edwards went undrafted.
Edwards has not solidified his spot on the 53-man roster and has some work to do, but his performance against the Green Bay Packers gave the Jets front office and coaching staff something to think about. Eddwards showed how versatile he can be and also proved that he can be a threat in the passing game. Being a three-dimensional back (running, blocking, pass catching) is critical for Donovan. Looks like the Jets may have stolen some talent in the undrafted free agency market, a talent that Michigan fans witnessed for the last four years.
