Elite 2027 quarterback prospect Trae Taylor shares thoughts on his top six teams
Future 5-star 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor is taking a very methodical approach to his recruitment. He has already narrowed his list to six schools, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Georgia and Michigan. He recently also unveiled his official visit dates for all of the schools other than LSU. After releasing his visit dates Taylor took to "X" to share some insight on what he thinks about each school and why they are in the running for his services. Here is what he had to say about Michigan.
"I've been coming to Michigan since 7th grade. I just need to see what this new offense will look like with Coach Lindsey"- Trae Taylor
Michigan appears to be in a strong position in the recruitment of Trae Taylor, though the Wolverines will face stiff competition from in-state Illinois. The Fighting Illini have ramped up their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) efforts and have recently seen success in recruiting battles against Michigan. For a high-caliber prospect like Taylor, it’s important to see an offense that can showcase his talents and provide opportunities for him to air out the ball.
While Michigan has historically favored a run-heavy offense, the addition of Bryce Underwood is expected to shift the focus toward a more balanced attack in the future. If Michigan can demonstrate to Taylor that their offense will evolve to feature more passing opportunities, it will help to secure his interest. Additionally, convincing Taylor’s family that Ann Arbor has everything he needs—both academically and personally—will play a crucial role in his decision-making process.
On top of this, Michigan will need to offer a competitive NIL package that can rival Illinois and other suitors. With these factors combined, Michigan has the potential to remain a serious contender for Taylor’s commitment. While it won’t be an easy battle, it’s clear that Michigan is in the mix and will continue to push hard to secure Taylor’s commitment as his recruitment progresses.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: New OC Chip Lindsey speaks on rivalries with Michigan State, Ohio State
Michigan Football: Chip Lindsey talks expectations and development of the 2025 quarterback room
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7