Elite four star WR tabbed as best player in Michigan earns MVP at Rivals camp

The speedy 2026 wide out is a priority recruit for the Michigan Wolverines

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy
Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has been in his bag lately. He has been putting in work on the recruiting trail, trying to secure elite-level talent in the receiver room and provide generational talent, Bryce Underwood, targets for the renewed passing offense attack. So far, Bellamy has two four-star commits in the 2026 class: Jayle Pile and Zion Robinson, who recently committed. They also received predictions to land five-star receiver Calvin Russell. That alone would be an absolute haul in the receiver's room. Bellamy has his eyes on more.

One of the biggest targets Bellamy is looking at is CJ Sadler. Sadler is the top-rated player in Michigan for the 2026 cycle. The mantra "the best in Michigan, play for Michigan" is taking a beating in that class. Of the top five players in that class, only one, Sadler, could still go to Michigan. The rest have all chosen other schools. This feels like a race Michigan is leading and needs to close. Sadler recently showed why Bellamy wants him in Maize and blue so badly, winning MVP at an elite Rivas camp.

Sadler has an incredible highlight reel of catches and plays well above his 5-foot-10 frame. His speed in the slot is borderline deadly, and his wiry frame allows him to body bigger defenders. On3 currently shows Michigan with a 93% chance of securing Sadler's commitment. As other elite receivers start viewing Michigan as a viable option, that will attract more talent, and having Underwood in place certainly does not hurt either.

Underwoo
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

