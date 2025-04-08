3 Michigan football players selected in top-15 of Mel Kiper Jr's latest 2025 NFL mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and ESPN's long-time NFL Draft expert, Mel Kiper Jr., released an updated mock draft. Kiper Jr. has released three mock drafts with just the first round, but on Tuesday, he released his first two-round mock draft.
Kiper Jr. has three Michigan football players going in the first round. Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and Colston Loveland are all top-15 picks according to Kiper Jr. But he has Kenneth Grant falling in his mock. The draft analyst has Grant going in the second round, which is something we've been seeing more and more of as of late. Grant could go as high as the late teens or slip into the second round.
Here's where Kiper Jr. has the 'Big Four' Wolverines going in his updated mock.
DT Mason Graham: No. 5 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars
I'm out of things to say about Graham to Jacksonville -- I've projected this match in all four of my mock drafts. New coach Liam Coen might want offensive playmakers for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars have a chance to finally get a pocket-pushing disruptor for the middle of the defensive line.- Mel Kiper Jr
With great power and quickness, Graham can get into the backfield to create interior pressure on quarterbacks and drop running backs behind the line of scrimmage. He had 3.5 sacks and 14 run stops last season. With Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker collapsing the pocket on either side, Graham could have an immediate impact. And the Jaguars -- who ranked 31st in yards allowed per play in 2024 (5.9) -- could use all the help they can get.
CB Will Johnson: No. 11 overall to the San Francisco 49ers
There's well-documented roster turnover in San Francisco right now, and Charvarius Ward is among the departures. Renardo Green has one of the outside starting spots, but what will the 49ers do at the other? Could slot guy Deommodore Lenoir move outside? Will new signee Tre Brown earn the role (and stay healthy)? Or could this be a golden chance to land a potential shutdown CB1 in Johnson?- Mel Kiper Jr
Johnson missed time last season with a toe injury, and he slid from the top five to No. 12 overall on my Big Board. But the talent is undeniable. He's big -- 6-foot-2 -- and his instincts and ball skills show up in the box scores. He had nine interceptions over his Michigan career, including two pick-sixes last season. The 49ers had 11 total INTs a year ago (tied for 19th).
TE Colston Loveland: No. 14 overall to the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts had arguably the NFL's worst tight end production last season, with their group combining for 39 catches, 467 yards and two TDs. They also lost Kylen Granson (Eagles) and Mo Alie-Cox (unsigned) and haven't addressed the position. In an enormous make-or-break year for Anthony Richardson (and/or possibly Daniel Jones), Indy has to get more playmakers in its offense. Loveland has the seam-stretching ability to make plays down the field, and he has the 6-foot-6 size to post up in the red zone.- Mel Kiper Jr
Receiver is the other position that stands out, but I went with Loveland as the better value (No. 11 on my board). Here's an interesting note from ESPN Research off that decision: This would be the first time since 2006 that multiple running backs and multiple tight ends were selected before a second wide receiver went off the board.
DT Kenneth Grant: No. 43 overall to the San Francisco 49ers
Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins were released. Grant would clog up the middle in their place. He's 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds, and he has explosiveness and good instincts to his game. Hitting on Day 2 picks would help San Francisco replenish its roster and remain a contender in the NFC. Grant has the potential to immediately contribute in a big way.- Mel Kiper Jr
