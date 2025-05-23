Colts' Tyler Warren Could Make NFL History in Rookie Season
The Indianapolis Colts are in a prime position to have one of the league's most impactful offensive rookies for the 2025 season in the form of first-round tight end Tyler Warren.
Warren, the 14th-overall pick in this year's draft, fell into the Colts' laps as a surefire answer to their long-spanning tight end issues faced season after season. He's a dynamic, versatile weapon that looks the part of being a massive addition to the arsenal of whoever ends up as the Week One starter for this offensive unit.
And for Warren, with a big role likely on the horizon for the year ahead, it could also lead to a historic Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign as well.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verdame recently outlined the most likely recipients of this year's Offensive ROTY award, where Warren ended up with the fourth-best chances that would inevitably make him the first tight end ever to land those honors.
"The NFL has awarded the Offensive Rookie of the Year since 1967. Despite being a first-team All-Pro with the Las Vegas Raiders, no tight end has won the honor, including Brock Bowers from a year ago. Still, Warren deserves to be on the short list," Verderame wrote. "Selected with the 14th pick, he could be the focal point of the passing attack for Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, who will likely be targeting Warren plenty. Although Jonathan Taylor will see ample carries, and receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce will get their opportunities, Warren has a chance to be special immediately after posting 104 catches for 1,233 yards with Penn State last fall."
For a talent like Brock Bowers to have the season of production that he did and still not win those Rookie of the Year honors, it shows you just how tough the feat could be for any tight end, including Warren, aspiring to land that trophy.
But combined the talent Warren possesses at the position with the role he's poised to have in this offensive attack, perhaps that could be enough juice to land him a bit of recongition.
Ahead of Warren in the rankings sat two running backs in Los Angeles Chargers' Omarion Hampton at three and Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty leasing the way at one, along with Tennessee Titans' first-overall pick Cam Ward getting some love in that second spot.
For Warren, that's a competitive crowd to go against, but in a world where he surges onto the surges onto the scene as one of the Colts' leading pass-catchers and emerges as one of the best young tight end talents in the league, that could be the perfect storm leading to a few votes coming his way.
He may not be the leader in the clubhouse for those honors, but as a dark horse in the race, keep an eye on Warren having an outside shot in a fascinating Offensive Rookie of the Year race.