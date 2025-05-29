Former Alabama player talks playing Blake Corum in high school and iconic Rose Bowl game
Former Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham was recently on the popular podcast "Bussin with the Boys" discussing his college career and his transition to the NFL. Latham was an elite high school recruit who ended up in Tuscaloosa after choosing the Crimson Tide over Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. Latham later met up with the Wolverines in the 2023 Rose Bowl and had some funny takes on the game, Blake Corum, and how that final play went down.
Latham talked about playing Michigan great Blake Corum in high school when Latham was at powerhouse IMG Academy and Corum was at St Frances Academy. He hilariously talked about how small Corum looked, but how they could not stop him from consistently gaining 5, 7, and 20 yards over and over. During the Rose Bowl, Corum would do the same thing to Alabama, and Latham recalls telling his teammates that Corum "has been doing this since high school!"
Latham also discussed the final "Milroe is stopped!" play on 4th and 1, which closed out the Rose Bowl win for the Wolverines. According to Latham, the Crimson Tide had three plays they could run. After Michigan called a timeout out the Tide had to resort to play number two. However, the Tide were at risk of a penalty because they could not get their formation right, so they had to take a timeout of their own. That left them with their third play, the infamous Milroe quarterback keeper up the middle into the teeth and strength of the Michigan defense. Latham still seemed upset about the loss and certainly vividly remembers losing that epic game to the future National Champions.
