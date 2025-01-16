Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh set to have two procedures this offseason
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced he will be getting a couple of procedures done this offseason. Harbaugh told reporters that he will be getting a hip replacement and undergoing a cardiac ablation which is a procedure of treating irregular heartbeats.
Harbaugh briefly left the Chargers' Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos after a flare-up with atrial flutter, a type of arrhythmia that causes the heart to beat at an abnormally high rate. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over while Harbaugh left to get an ECG and to get his heart back in rhythm. He would later return in the first quarter and coach the rest of the game.
On top of the irregular heartbeat, Harbaugh has been seen walking with a limp most of the season. The hip replacement will correct that for the 61-year-old coach. Harbaugh has said before that he doesn't want to retire and it would essentially take him passing away to not be on the sidelines.
"It would take my heart stopping for me not to be out there on the sideline," Harbaugh said in October.
Harbaugh just wrapped up his first season back in the NFL after he took the Chargers to the playoffs, but Los Angeles suffered defeat to the Texans during Wildcard Weekend. Harbaugh finished the season 11-6 which was an improvement from the 2023 Chargers that went 5-12.
Harbaugh was previously with Michigan where he coached nine seasons. He had a 86-25 record and won the National Championship in 2023 with the Wolverines.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football veteran announces return for 5th season
ESPN predicts Michigan football's starting QB in 2025
REPORT: Michigan DC Wink Martindale interviewing for NFL job
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7