Former Michigan receiver balls out in NFL Wild Card game
If not for an early season hamstring tweak, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was headed for a first team All-Pro caliber year. At the time of the injury, he was leading the league in yards and looked nearly unstoppable. Unfortunately, the hamstring leaves us with a what-could-have-been scenario for the former Wolverine and his 2024 season. But Collins is not looking at what could have been, he is squarely focused on helping the Texans on their quest for a Super Bowl, and the first game showed how locked in the big-bodied receiver is. Collins scored the first touchdown of the 2024 playoffs and put stress on Jesse Minter's defense all night long.
Collins finished the game with seven receptions for 122 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. Thanks to his efforts, the Houston Texans crushed Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12. The game was one full of turnovers, blocked PATs, and senseless penalties. The Chargers came in hot and looked to knock the Texans out of the playoffs in their own stadium. But Nico Collins and his Texans teammates had other ideas, and they are moving on in the march to New Orleans and Super Bowl LIX.
