Former Michigan wideout makes top 15 in Fantasy Football Power Rankings

Former Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins came to Michigan with high expectations and heavy fanfare. The tall, lanky, yet speedy receiver was going to change how Michigan approached its offensive scheme and give the Wolverines a legitimate deep threat, high-point receiver. Those high expectations were not realized while Collins was in Ann Arbor.

During his three-year collegiate playing career (2017-2018-2019), Collins never eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in any single season. His career statistics of 78 receptions, 1,388 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns also do not stand out as particularly impressive. It is important to note that during his career at Michigan, the Wolverine offense remained heavily run-schemed, and passing was never the primary component of any offensive game plan. Once Collins got to the NFL and had an opportunity to shine, he did just that. His NFL production has earned him a reputation as a Fantasy Football fan favorite, thanks to his impressive output and ability to outrun and outleap defenders.

Collins has topped the 1,000-yard receiving plateau twice since coming to the Houston Texans in 2021. Last year, he was on track for a historic season before an injury sidelined him. In 2023, Collins had nearly 1,300 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Fantasy football experts expect him to hit similar numbers, or higher, during the 2025 NFL season. Collins has reached his potential in the NFL and looks to be a stalwart performer on the field and in the fantasy football arena for years to come.

