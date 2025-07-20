Son of Michigan coach stays home; Wolverines begin building their 2027 class
Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito has been one of the top recruiters in college football, nationally, and has recruited players regardless of conference or position. He has secured one of the top defensive line hauls in the nation and has been an invaluable asset to head coach Sherrone Moore. Esposito has been able to make Michigan feels like home to every recruit he has come into contact with and showing them the developmental history of the Michigan program is a critical tool he has used to land top-level talent.
While Michigan is still building its 2026 class, with some major pieces still on the board (Savion Hiter, this is for you), it is never too early to start building the 2027 class, though. Michigan got another solid building block today. This one has close ties to Coach Esposito, and if he had missed on this, he would have been teased mercilessly by his coaching peers, I am sure. Louis Esposito, a three-star 2027 offensive lineman, made it official: he will be joining his father in Ann Arbor.
Esposito is ranked in the top 500 nationally, regardless of position, and has the size, 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, to dominate and move up in the rankings. He also has room to add weight and muscle to his frame at the D1 level, which I am sure his dad will assist him with. Esposito becomes the first commit for the 2027 class, and it is poetic that he is an offensive lineman. His commitment continues Michigan's commitment to build along the offensive and defensive lines. The 2027 recruiting cycle has officially begun for Michigan.
