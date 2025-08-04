Former top Michigan recruit makes elite list of Rivals "Best Five Stars"
One of Michigan's top recruits in their storied history has made an elite list of former top-tier high school five-star recruits. Rashan Gary came out of high school as one of the most anticipated recruits to commit to the Wolverines in recent memory. He was an unstoppable force as a defensive EDGE/lineman at the high school level, and many analysts saw him as a player who would come to college and set the tone along Michigan's defensive line.
While Gary had some good games, and overall his time in Ann Arbor could be classified as a success, he did not reach the level many expected of him. Over his collegiate career, which spanned a total of 34 games, Gary recorded 119 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and a single fumble forced. As the top recruit in the 2016 class, at a minimum, his sack numbers were expected to be much higher than the 10.5 he attained during his career.
While his numbers were not as gaudy as Wolverine fans had envisioned when he committed, Gary was dominant enough to be named to the All-Big Ten Defensive First Team squad twice during his three years. His potential, size, athleticism, and explosiveness were enough to warrant a first-round NFL Draft selection (Green Bay Packers) in 2019.
Gary has played seven seasons in the NFL and has established himself as one of the best defensive ends in the league. In 2023, Gary's play earned him a 4-year $96-million contract extension with the Packers.
