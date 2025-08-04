Michigan defensive line could be better than Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU
After losing defensive stars Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) and Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) to the 2025 NFL Draft, it would surprise nobody if the Michigan defensive line regressed in the 2025-2026 season. It appears that may not be the case. The Wolverine front five, consisting of EDGE Derrick Moore, DE Rayshaun Benny, NT Tre Williams, DT Damon Payne, Jr., and EDGE TJ Guy, is slated to be one of the top 10 in the nation. The fearsome five bring talent, size, speed, explosiveness, and experience to DC Wink Martindale's defense.
In the new transfer portal era of college football, it is extremely rare to have the amount of experience Michigan has along their defensive line. All five players are either seniors or graduate seniors. This makes a huge difference in college football. Their football IQs will be unmatched, and their size and strength will be a massive (pun intended) problem for offensive lines to contend with. The fact that they also have two senior linebackers behind them in Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann makes things that much more challenging for offenses. The amount of football these seven players have played, studied, and experienced may be unmatched throughout college football.
With the Michigan secondary being potentially the "weakest" part of their elite defensive squad, having a front five with so much talent and experience can offset any learning curve the secondary may experience. Wink Martindale can feel comfortable putting his secondary in one-on-one situations, knowing that his front five, anchored with help from his linebackers, will be able to pressure the quarterback consistently.
The absolute mass and speed Michigan owns along the defensive line can make offenses one-dimensional in a hurry as well. Beyond being great pass rushers, all five defensive linemen understand gap integrity and are walls when it comes to run-stopping. I expect this defensive team to finish among the top five in the nation when it is all said and done.
MORE: Michigan legend Charles Woodson finds himself near the top of another incredible list
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -