Freshman Michigan offensive lineman enters transfer portal

With the transfer portal opening at midnight on Friday, Michigan has started to lose players to the portal. The latest is freshman lineman Kaden Strayhorn. The former three-star recruit is now the third freshman to enter the transfer portal from the 2025 cycle.

Both Elijah Dotson and Jasper Parker also entered the portal on Friday. As for Strayhorn, the IMG Academy prospect, he saw a ton of playing time on Wednesday during the Citrus Bowl. Center Greg Crippen sustained an injury and Michigan brought in Strayhorn, who fnished the game.

The Wolverines have Jake Gaurnera, but Strayhorn was viewed as someone who would eventually start for Michigan down the road. He was ranked as the No. 519 prospect when he came out of high school.

Here was the scouting report on Strayhorn when he came to Michigan:

"Technically advanced interior offensive line prospect that could very well find himself snapping the football on Saturdays. Under 6-foot-3, but believed to tipping the scales at just over 285 pounds and should only continue to add some good mass in the coming years. Plays with a favorable pad level for his age and will win more times than not by simply gaining leverage on opponents as his upper and lower halves frequently sing to the same tune. Deployed primarily at right tackle as a senior for an IMG Academy program that is known for its o-line development. Had his moments protecting the corner, but should find more success in pass sets when he’s not asked to cover a ton of turf. Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level based on what he has put on tape over the years. Ceiling might be highest as a center with his instincts and aggression."

Strayhorn joins Connor Jones as the two offensive linemen to enter the portal so far.