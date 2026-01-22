Michigan Signee, Commit Earns All-Area Honors After Great 2025 High School Season

The headliners of Michigan's 2026 recruiting class consist of five-star RB Savion Hiter and edge rusher Carter Meadows. But the 11th-ranked recruiting class — per 247Sports — has plenty of playmakers headed to Ann Arbor this upcoming season.

One of the more underrated prospects who signed with the Wolverines is three-star WR Jaylen Pile. The Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal School prospect is rated as the No. 1230 player, per the Composite. But Pile's playmaking ability was evident this season after catching for 1,212 yards and 15 scores this season. Pile's play recently earned him second-team All-Area down in Dallas.

"The three-star Michigan signee had 56 catches for 1,212 yards and 15 touchdowns as Parish Episcopal won its sixth TAPPS Division I state title in seven years. Pile was a co-district MVP and averaged 33.2 yards per kickoff return and had one return for a touchdown."

Pile to bring playmaking ability to Ann Arbor

After committing to Michigan, Pile told Michigan Wolverines on SI, that he brings a unique skillset to the room and fans can expect a fierce competitor.

"There are few WRs that play a similar style but I like to think I bring something unique to the WR position," Pile says about his game. "I can play in the slot as well as win outside vs. the press. Kind of like Ja’Marr Chase & Stefon Diggs with Devante Adams releases. My WR trainer, Margin Hooks, is always adding tools to my bag.

"Fans can expect a competitor and hard worker who hates losing more than I love winning," Pile says of what fans can expect from him. "A great teammate and dynamic playmaker with the ball in my hands and a dawg that blocks for his teammates."

Pile not the only Texas prospect to gain recognition

2027 Michigan commit Tristan Dare also earned second-team honors. The Southlake (TX) prospect committed to Michigan back in August and has really seen his recruitment rise in recent months. The three-star offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 534 player and has landed recent offers from Virginia Tech, Arkansas, and TCU.

"The three-star Michigan pledge was a Navy All-American and second-team MaxPreps junior All-American. He is rated the 33rd-best interior offensive lineman in the nation in the Class of 2027. Dare had 76 knockdowns, graded out at 93% and allowed only one sack. He helped a 14-1 6A Division II state semifinalist team average 51.3 points, 498.5 yards of total offense and 293.3 passing yards per game, ranking among the top three in every category among area 6A schools."