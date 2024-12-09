Kirk Herbstreit reacts to his son signing with Michigan Football
Michigan signed 2025 three-star quarterback (per On3) Chase Herbstreit on Sunday evening to add him to the Wolverines '25 recruiting class. The Cincinnati (OH) St. Xavier signal caller shocked the world when he committed to the maize and blue since his father, Kirk Herbstreit, attended and started for Ohio State during his playing days.
The eldest Herbstreit can be seen every Saturday on College GameDay and calling one of the biggest games of the weekend when Herbstreit and Chris Fowler call the primetime game on ABC. Herbstreit played quarterback for the Buckeyes from 1989-1992 and started as a senior in '92.
When his son, Chase, committed to Michigan, people wanted to know what Kirk had to say about his son playing for his former arch-rival. Herbstreit was all class when he posted on his X account.
"So proud of you Chase! Congratulations on this incredible opportunity. Look forward to watching you continue to grow and develop at Michigan. Keep grinding!!"
Maybe one day Kirk will give everyone a good ole 'Go Blue'.
