Lockdown Michigan cornerback predicted to land with New Orleans Saints
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is projected to be selected 9th overall in the latest Sports Illustrated NFL mock draft, predicting he will be heading to the New Orleans Saints. Johnson has been regarded as the top cornerback in this draft class for much of the evaluation process, and this continues to hold true as the draft approaches. Despite competition from players like Travis Hunter, who is considered more of a hybrid player, Johnson has consistently graded out higher as a true cornerback prospect.
Johnson’s impressive blend of size, athleticism, and technique has made him the consensus DB1 in this draft. He is known for his ability to lock down wide receivers with both physicality and intelligence, making him a top-tier prospect for NFL teams in need of an elite cornerback. The New Orleans Saints, having traded away All-Pro Marshon Lattimore at the deadline last year, have a glaring need at the cornerback position, and Johnson appears to be the ideal candidate to fill that role.
"The Saints need to add a cornerback to replace Marshon Lattimore, who was moved at the trade deadline. Johnson is the No. 1 cover corner in the class. His length and athleticism make the 21-year-old a can’t-miss prospect."- Zach Pressnell
At just 21 years old, Johnson offers significant upside and the ability to step in immediately and make an impact at the NFL level. His combination of experience, maturity, and natural talent has many scouts and analysts believing that he is ready to contribute right away. As a top 10 pick, Johnson is poised to become a cornerstone for whichever franchise selects him, and the Saints, with their current roster needs, would be a perfect fit. It’s clear that Johnson’s future is bright as he heads toward the NFL, and his selection in the 2025 draft is one to watch.
