Wolverine Digest

Lockdown Michigan cornerback predicted to land with New Orleans Saints

Jerred Johnson

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is projected to be selected 9th overall in the latest Sports Illustrated NFL mock draft, predicting he will be heading to the New Orleans Saints. Johnson has been regarded as the top cornerback in this draft class for much of the evaluation process, and this continues to hold true as the draft approaches. Despite competition from players like Travis Hunter, who is considered more of a hybrid player, Johnson has consistently graded out higher as a true cornerback prospect.

Will Johnson
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) reacts to a referee call that ruled an incomplete pass intended for tight end Colston Lovelan (not in the photo) during the second half against Oregon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson’s impressive blend of size, athleticism, and technique has made him the consensus DB1 in this draft. He is known for his ability to lock down wide receivers with both physicality and intelligence, making him a top-tier prospect for NFL teams in need of an elite cornerback. The New Orleans Saints, having traded away All-Pro Marshon Lattimore at the deadline last year, have a glaring need at the cornerback position, and Johnson appears to be the ideal candidate to fill that role.

"The Saints need to add a cornerback to replace Marshon Lattimore, who was moved at the trade deadline. Johnson is the No. 1 cover corner in the class. His length and athleticism make the 21-year-old a can’t-miss prospect."

Zach Pressnell
Will Johnson
Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) runs the ball after he makes an interception in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At just 21 years old, Johnson offers significant upside and the ability to step in immediately and make an impact at the NFL level. His combination of experience, maturity, and natural talent has many scouts and analysts believing that he is ready to contribute right away. As a top 10 pick, Johnson is poised to become a cornerstone for whichever franchise selects him, and the Saints, with their current roster needs, would be a perfect fit. It’s clear that Johnson’s future is bright as he heads toward the NFL, and his selection in the 2025 draft is one to watch.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit

Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025

Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Home/Football